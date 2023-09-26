The Weirdest Street Names in the United States

They say home is where the heart is, and to commemorate that our friends at MixPlaces had an idea. For a realistic, innovative street map from your favorite neighborhood, city, or landmark, check out their new offer using this link.

Tupac Lane:

A Las Vegas subdivision features a street named for Tupac—though which Tupac is unclear. It was developed in 1990, when Tupac Shakur had not yet released his first album. The name Tupac comes from the Incan empire and means ”native Inca accountant.”

100 Year Party Court:

Within Longmont, Colorado lies a road that sounds like it spawned Charlie Sheen. If you’re going to name a road after non-stop partying, I guess Colorado is the right spot for it, considering most drugs are legal or decriminalized, they have Lauren Boebert in Congress, and their football team is good nowadays.

This Ain’t It Road:

Call me crazy, but this road in Dadeville, Alabama gives me a funny feeling.

Yellowsnow Road:

It’s appropriate that this road name comes to us from Alaska, where each year hundreds of thousands of their male citizens presumably pee in the snow. Is it gross? A little. Is it creative? Yes.

Zzyzx Road:

California is the home of big tech, and after learning that they have a road named Zzyzx Road, we can only assume that someone fell asleep on their keyboard one night.

Slaughter Neck Road:

If you want to get to Slaughter Beach in Lincoln, Nebraska, you have to go by way of Slaughter Neck Road, and with how many true crime podcasts my girlfriend listens to, I’m going to go out on a limb and say that I’ll never find myself driving on it.

Chicken Dinner Road:

Located in Caldwell, Idaho, the backstory of this road is pretty interesting. The dinner was made by the Lambs (yes, that’s right, Laura and Morris Lamb, who lived along the road in the 1930s), for former Idaho governor, C. Ben Ross, whom the Lambs hoped to convince to help them get through the red tape of having their road paved. Soon enough, the road was paved, but apparently, someone wasn’t happy about the way the wheels of government had rolled because it wasn’t long before a vandal painted the words “Lamb’s Chicken Dinner Avenue” in bright yellow along the freshly-paved road.

Kangaroo Court:

I can only hope that no dishonest lawmaker has ever lived on this road in St. Louis.

Uptha Road:

If you ever find yourself in Maine asking for directions, don’t be surprised when someone says you’re just going to want to turn right over on Uptha Road.

Alcohol Mary Road:

The name may be memorable, but one family who lives on the road wishes it weren’t. The road in Greenwood, Maine is named for a local woman who was known for producing alcohol during Prohibition, and residents seem to view her as a sign of the town’s independence. But the Hertell family, who lives on the road and has a family matriarch named Mary, is tired of fielding questions about whether their beloved grandmother was an outlaw. Sadly for them, the town loves its quirky historical significance.

