A Nevada District Judge unsealed hundreds of pages of court search warrants today, revealing the identity of a second person of interest in last year’s Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas.





One document first reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal publicly names Douglas Haig of Mesa, Arizona.

While Haig is a person of interest in the investigation, authorities maintain that shooter Stephen Paddock was the only shooter that night.

The Review-Journal joined other publications in suing to press the unsealing of documents around the October 1 shooting and ensuing investigation, some of which is still ongoing. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo noted during a press conference earlier this month that an FBI investigation continues into one person of interest, who may face “unspecified” charges, according to Associated Press. Sheriff Lombardo would not name the person of interest or offer clues as to the possible charges, citing the ongoing investigation.

Neither Haig nor the other person of interest in the case — Paddock’s girlfriend Marilou Danley — have been charged with a crime at this time. Danley is reportedly “not likely” to face charges, according to Associated Press. She was in the Philippines at the time of the shooting and has been forthcoming with investigators.

Haig, 55, is a senior engineer at Honeywell, an aerospace company, according to Newsweek. He also ran a small business — Specialized Military Ammunition — that sold ammunition by phone and “ammunition reloading components.”

That could be the link between Haig and Paddock, who legally bought dozens of guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition throughout his life. In the year leading up to the shooting alone, Paddock stockpiled 55 guns, mostly rifles, between October 2016 and September 2017.

Haig says he’s been out of the business for “a long time” and has tried to have Specialized Military Ammunition’s web hosting company take its website down.

“I have to think that if it was really, really serious or there was something that they thought I did that was wrong,” Haig told Newsweek, “[Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives] would have been kicking my door down.”

“I didn’t even know who this guy was,” says Haig.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.