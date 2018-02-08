Less than a year after another large recall, and amidst disappointing earnings reports, a depressed sales forecast, and the consolidation of their Kansas City and York manufacturing facilities, Harley-Davidson announced a new recall of approximately 175,000 motorcycles for malfunctioning and failing brakes.





RELATED: This major motorcycle manufacturer is recalling a huge number of their bikes across the world

The new recall (Harley-Davidson recall number 0171) affects a lot of bikes, according to CNET. Every Touring, CVO Touring, and VSRC motorcycle built in 2008, 2009, 2010, and 2011 with antilock brakes is affected. That includes over 30 Harley-Davidson models in total, including police models:

Road King

Road King Police

Electra Glide Standard Police

Electra Glide Classic

Electra Glide Ultra Classic

Street Glide

2008 VROD

CVO Road King 4

Night Rod

CVO Ultra Classic 3

Night Rod Special

2008-2010 Road King Classic

2008-2009 Road Glide and Electra Glide Standard

2009-2010 V-Rod

2009 CVO Ultra Classic and CVO Road Glide 3

2009-2011 Night Rod Special and V-Rod Muscle

2010 CVO Ultra Classic 5 and CVO Street Glide

2010-2011 Electra Glide Ultra Limited and Road Glide Custom

2011 Road Glide Ultra 103

Street Glide 103

Road King Classic 103

CVO Ultra Classic 6

CVO Road Glide Ultra

Road Glide Custom 103

CVO Street Glide 2

According to the recall, “deposits” can form “on components within the brake system if the DOT 4 brake fluid is not replaced for a prolonged period of time beyond the 2-year maintenance schedule.” If a motorcycle’s front or rear brake pedal feels “hard” (or cannot be activated at all) at startup or after an ABS event, it may already be affected by deposits in the bike’s antilock braking system.

Over 40 complaints — including three crashes and two injuries — gave cause to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to pressure Harley-Davidson to declare a national recall. The agency had been investigating complaints about the problem since summer 2016.

Harley-Davidson dealers will flush the brakes of every motorcycle covered by the recall and replace it with Platinum Label DOT 4 brake fluid, according to the recall, at no cost to the owner. Recalls are scheduled to begin February 12th; owners are urged to contact Harley-Davidson customer service with questions.