Thirty-Plus Years Later, ‘Home Alone’ Grocery Bill Increases Nearly 250 Percent

Back in 1983, Kevin McCallister of Home Alone fame headed to the supermarket for some essentials.

McCallister, played by Macauley Culkin in the 1990 Christmas hit, picked up a half gallon of milk, a half gallon of orange juice, bread, frozen mac and cheese, toilet paper, dryer sheets, a TV dinner, laundry detergent, cling wrap and a package of army men, all for less than 20 bucks, as relayed by OutKick. Or to be specific, the total came to $19.83.

Now, however, that bill would be considerably more expensive. Part of it is natural inflation that occurs over time. Part of it, some might tell you, is the result of Bidenomics. And groceries are indeed one of the things that have gone way, way up in price just in the three years that Joe Biden has been president.

Kevin McCallister, played by Macauley Culkin, prepares to pay for his many items. (YouTube)

“Last year, the same grocery list cost $44.40, and this year, it costs a whopping $72.28 in 2023,” Fox News wrote of McClallister’s trip to the market.

That’s an increase of almost 250 percent.

And if it keeps up, McCallister may no longer be by himself and at home alone. After the next election, he could have some company in Biden — as the economy is historically the No. 1 issue on citizens’ minds when it comes time to vote.

Per Fox News:

“Despite data showing some cooling, most voters are concerned about inflation and higher prices. Three-quarters say the economy is in bad shape, and two-thirds don’t see any signs that it’s turning around.

“According to a recent FOX News poll, only 29% optimistically say the worst is over on the economy, an improvement from 25% in 2022.

“But more than twice as many, 67%, don’t see any signs the economy has started to turn the corner.”

As we relayed here, that list includes voters from Biden’s own political party. In fact, Democrats seem more concerned than anyone.

Home alone? It sure beats going to the grocery store.