Although there were rumblings before Super Bowl LII of division, with a Colin Kaepernick reference from Cardi B and a condemnation of President Donald Trump by ESPN’s Jemele Hill, players on both the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles all stood in unison for Pink’s rendition of the national anthem.
RELATED: Cardi B says she won’t perform at a Super Bowl until Kaepernick plays
No players from New England and Philadelphia were kneeling or sitting during the national anthem before the Super Bowl.
Nearly all the Patriots stood in line with their right hands over their hearts during Pink’s singing of the Star-Spangled Banner.
People noticed.
RELATED: ESPN’s Jemele Hill on Trump: He uses “racial pornography”
Some shared photos at home, too.
Others, like Mic’s editor-at-large, did this:
The Associated Press contributed to this report.