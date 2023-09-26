It’s pretty unbelievable to think about how common driving under the influence was back in the day. There’s no excuse for drunk driving- it’s reckless, dangerous, and always unnecessary.

But drunk flying? That's a whole different animal.

Thomas Fitzpatrick was a risk-taker from the time he was a young man. He lied about his age to serve in World War II and joined the US Marine Corps at the age of 15. Fitzpatrick learned to fly a reconnaissance plane before being discharged from the Marines two years after World War II. He then joined the US Army. Fitzpatrick became the first person from New York City to be wounded in Korea. According to one report, “he was wounded while driving an ammunition truck to rescue some American soldiers trapped by Communist fire.” He received a Purple Heart for his service.

That wouldn’t be the only time he was the first man in New York City to do something noteworthy. On September 30, 1956, he had a few drinks at a local bar in Washington Heights, where he bet he could get from New Jersey to New York in fifteen minutes. Fitzpatrick then drove to Teterboro Airport, broke into someone else’s plane, took off without lights or radio contact, and landed it right outside the bar he was drinking in a few hours earlier.

While this behavior would be widely regarded as unacceptable today, people celebrated Fitzpatrick for his improbable feat. Sergeant Harold Behrens from the police aviation bureau remarked that the odds of executing a landing like Fitzpatrick’s were estimated to be 100,000 to one. The New York Times called it a “fine landing” and reported that it had been widely called “a feat of aeronautics.” Fitzpatrick was arraigned on grand larceny charges, which were dropped after the plane’s owner declined to sign a complaint. He was also charged with violating the city’s administrative code, which prohibits landing a plane on the street. He was only fined $100.

That story makes it one of the craziest bets you’ll ever hear, but Fitzpatrick didn’t just stop there. Two years later, he did it again on October 4, 1958. Just like the last time, Fitzpatrick took a plane from Teterboro and, this go around, landed on Amsterdam and 187th Street in front of a Yeshiva University building. Why would he take this risk again? A guy at a different bar didn’t believe he did it the first time.

Except this time he spent six months in prison. The late-night flight cocktail is named after Fitzpatrick, who would go on to live a quiet life as a steamfitter for over fifty years.

