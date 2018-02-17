A Facebook post with a picture of a check without any money has gone viral on Facebook.

Fern Malila, from Michigan, posted the picture Thursday afternoon.





The post is a picture of a letter and the check to Michigan Rep. Jack Bergman — which has “thoughts and prayers” written where the money amount should be.

“Dear Rep. Bergman,” the letter begins. “Since you and your colleagues in Congress seem to feel that this is the solution to mass murder, please accept this contribution.”

As of Friday afternoon, the photo had been shared more than 65,000 times.

It was posted in response to a mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida Wednesday afternoon that left 17 people dead.

Some people on Twitter praised the “American with a conscience,” while others said this was clearly mocking people of faith.

An American with a conscience mailed her Republican Congressman a check for "thoughts and prayers" today 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/JimnciLdnV — Rogelio Garcia Lawyer (@LawyerRogelio) February 16, 2018