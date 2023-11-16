Thousands of Starbucks Workers Strike on ‘Red Cup Day’

Employees at more than 200 hundred Starbucks locations have orchestrated a strike on what the company is marketing as Red Cup Day in what is expected to be the largest walkout in an ongoing effort to unionize the business.

The Worker United union specifically chose the annual Red Cup Day to strike since it’s one of the busiest days of the year — as Starbucks hands out reusable cups to customers who order holiday drinks.

The union is therefore referring to the walkout as the “Red Cup Rebellion,” and said it expects more than 5,000 employees across the country to take part.

Starbucks Workers United union members and supporters on a picket line outside a Starbucks coffee shop in New York. Thousands of baristas went on strike on Thursday. (Getty)

Employees are saying they are overworked — between over-the-counter orders, mobile orders, delivery orders and drive-thru orders — and not fairly compensated.

“Understaffing hurts workers and also creates an unpleasant experience for customers,” Neha Cremin, a Starbucks barista in Oklahoma City, told the Associated Press. “Starbucks has made it clear that they won’t listen to workers, so we’re advocating for ourselves by going on strike.”

Meanwhile, Starbucks downplayed the walkout in a statement.

“We remain committed to working with all partners, side-by-side, to elevate the everyday, and we hope that Workers United’s priorities will shift to include the shared success of our partners and negotiating contracts for those they represent,” the company said in a statement.

Starbucks Workers United union members and supporters on a picket line outside a Starbucks coffee shop in New York. (Getty)

Per the Associated Press:

“At least 363 company-operated Starbucks stores in 41 states have voted to unionize since late 2021. The Starbucks effort was at the leading edge of a period of labor activism that has also seen strikes by Amazon workers, auto workers and Hollywood writers and actors. At least 457,000 workers have participated in 315 strikes in the U.S. just this year, according to Johnnie Kallas, a Ph.D. candidate and the project director of Cornell University’s Labor Action Tracker.

“Starbucks opposes the unionization effort and has yet to reach a labor agreement with any of the stores that have voted to unionize. The process has been contentious; regional offices with the National Labor Relations Board have issued 111 complaints against Starbucks for unfair labor practices, including refusal to bargain. Starbucks says Workers United is refusing to schedule bargaining sessions.”