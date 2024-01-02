Three Dead After NY Man Drives Car With Explosives Into Crowd at Concert

A couple has died and multiple others injured after a man drove a car packed with explosives into the crowd at a concert in Rochester, N.Y., authorities said.
Videos by Rare
Investigators said there was no link to domestic terrorism and that the suspect also died.
Per the New York Post:
“The fiery crash occurred at 12:50 a.m. outside the Kodak Center in Rochester, where roughly 1,000 people were filing out after a New Year’s Eve show by the rock band Moe.”
“Rochester officers were helping pedestrians cross the street when Michael Avery, a suspected bipolar man from Syracuse, sped his rented Ford Expedition toward the crowd and smashed into an Uber pulling out of a nearby parking lot, law enforcement sources said.”
Police Chief David Smith said the crashed cars also hit other vehicles.
“The force of the collision caused the two vehicles to go through a group of pedestrians that were in the crosswalk and then into two other vehicles,” Smith said at a press conference.
Avery was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.
The Post added:
The cars exploded into an intense blaze that took the fire department nearly an hour to extinguish.
A couple riding in the Uber were killed, while their driver was rushed to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition, sources and police said.
Three pedestrians were struck by the flying cars — one of whom was left clinging to life.
… Avery, believed to have been an “emotionally disturbed person,” had rented a hotel room in Rochester, where police conducted a search and recovered a suicide note and journal, according to law enforcement sources.