Three Dead After NY Man Drives Car With Explosives Into Crowd at Concert

A couple has died and multiple others injured after a man drove a car packed with explosives into the crowd at a concert in Rochester, N.Y., authorities said.

Investigators said there was no link to domestic terrorism and that the suspect also died.

Per the New York Post:

“The fiery crash occurred at 12:50 a.m. outside the Kodak Center in Rochester, where roughly 1,000 people were filing out after a New Year’s Eve show by the rock band Moe.”

“Rochester officers were helping pedestrians cross the street when Michael Avery, a suspected bipolar man from Syracuse, sped his rented Ford Expedition toward the crowd and smashed into an Uber pulling out of a nearby parking lot, law enforcement sources said.”

Police investigate the scene of a frightening crash into a crowd that was leaving a concert in Rochester, N.Y. (ABC7 News)

Police Chief David Smith said the crashed cars also hit other vehicles.

“The force of the collision caused the two vehicles to go through a group of pedestrians that were in the crosswalk and then into two other vehicles,” Smith said at a press conference.

Avery was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Suspect Michael Avery is believed to have suffered from bipolar disorder. (ABC7 News)

The Post added:

The cars exploded into an intense blaze that took the fire department nearly an hour to extinguish. A couple riding in the Uber were killed, while their driver was rushed to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition, sources and police said. Three pedestrians were struck by the flying cars — one of whom was left clinging to life. … Avery, believed to have been an “emotionally disturbed person,” had rented a hotel room in Rochester, where police conducted a search and recovered a suicide note and journal, according to law enforcement sources.

Police investigate the scene after a vehicle filled with explosives crashed into concertgoers in Rochester, N.Y. (ABC7 News)