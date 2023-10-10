Three Indicted for Attempting to Stab Idaho Man to Death

Two men and one women were captured and charged with attempted murder after trying to stab another Idaho man, who fortunately survived.

All three have been indicted in the near-fatal attack of a Lewiston man, with bail set at $1 million apiece.

Kelly A. Wilson, Timothy W. Allen, and Robert J. Laplante were the suspects — with Allen and Laplante — both of Kuna, Idaho — being indicted for attempted first-degree murder. Wilson, of Clarkston, was indicted on an accessory charge.

“Over the last several months, the Lewiston Police Department worked tirelessly to bring justice to the victim,” Prosecutor Justin Coleman said, via KLEW. “I want to personally thank all the officers, troopers, and deputies who worked throughout the last 48 hours to take these three into custody.”

Nez Perce County Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith said that crime is nothing new for the men involved in this case.

Per the Lewiston Tribune:

“Smith noted that LaPlante has a ‘significant’ criminal history including ‘numerous’ felonies including eluding, theft and violent crimes. She said that Allen had a criminal history of robbery and possession of a controlled substance.”

The Tribune also described the scene as follows:

“The Lewiston Police Department responded to an injured person call July 14 in North Lewiston. Officers arrived and found a victim unconscious with multiple stab wounds. Over the next few months, detectives determined LaPlante, Allen and Wilson were allegedly involved in the incident, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office.“