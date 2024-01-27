Three Men Found Dead After Watching Chiefs Game Together

Three men were found dead outside their friend’s home in Kansas City, Missouri on January 9th.

The three men, who had been friends since high school, had come to their friend Jordan Willis’ rented home to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers.

The unusual circumstances surrounding the case have sparked demands for an investigation into the mysterious deaths.

The bodies were discovered by Jordan Willis’ fiancée two days after the game, when she visited the home to check in after not hearing from him. She found her fiancé’s friends, Clayton McGreeney, 36, David Harrington, 37, and Ricky Johnson, 38, deceased in the snow-filled backyard.

When asked how he did not notice the men in his backyard, Willis said he had no reason to look in his backyard and had not suspected anyone to be there.

There have been many conflicting accounts of what happened that night, but according to Jordan Willis, when the game ended, the three men left the house and Willis went to bed.

On January 22nd, an unidentified fifth guest at the house’ attorney came forward and said that his client had been present that night and all three deceased men were watching “Jeopardy!” around midnight when he left the home. The attorney also stated that Willis had gone to bed while the men were still inside his home.

The families of the deceased men have become increasingly vocal about the unusual circumstances surrounding this case.Police have stated that an investigation is ongoing, but “no foul play is observed or suspected.”

Autopsy results for the three men are pending and will undoubtedly reveal the true events of that night and the cause of death for all three men.

“The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner, that determination/investigation by them is underway,” the statement read. “There have not been any arrests/charges, and no one is in custody.” The KCPD also added that there were “no specific threats or concerns” to the surrounding community, and characterized the case as a “death investigation.” https://people.com/3-men-found-dead-in-friends-yard-what-to-know-8549948

