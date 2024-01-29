Three Shot at Recording Studio, Including Music Producer

Three men were hospitalized after a shooting at a Dallas-area recording studio, police said. A motive for the shooting has not been revealed, though authorities suspect it was drug-related.

Videos by Rare

The studio is located in a shopping center in Arlington — where police responded to a call of a shooting after a 29-year-old man reportedly walked into another business with a gunshot wound, pleading for help.

That victim told police he was producing music at the studio when two masked men walked in and shot him. He added that he fired back and hit the intruders.

He was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital, as police began their pursuit of the suspects.

Per NBC 5 News:

“According to Arlington Police, while some officers were heading to the studio, they received a tip about a stolen car that was seen leaving the shooting scene. The officers believed the vehicle was tied to the incident and tried to pull the car over, but the driver didn’t stop and led them on a brief chase.

“The pursuit ended in the 1500 block of NE Green Oaks Boulevard after the vehicle pulled over, and officers found 30-year-old Kinton Jones and 52-year-old George Duncan suffering from gunshot wounds inside the car, police said.”

The victim is expected to survive, NBC 5 News added. Same goes for Jones, though Duncan was in ICU at last check.