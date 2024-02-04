Three-Time Pro Bowl Tight End Dead at 75

Richard Caster, the former Jets Pro-Bowl wide receiver and tight end, passed away this week at the age of 75 after battling Parkinson’s disease.

Caster played in college at Jackson State University and his former college teammate, James Hartfield, confirmed Caster’s death to the Clarion Ledger, telling the paper, “I am really sad to hear about his passing. He was a great person and [a] great wide receiver.” https://nypost.com/2024/02/04/sports/rich-caster-former-jets-pro-bowler-dead-at-75/

The 6-foot-5 tight end/receiver helped revolutionize the tight end position, transforming it from being primarily just another blocking role. Despite his size, Caster ran a 4.5-second 40-yard dash, giving him the ability to be an offensive weapon all over the field.

Richard began his journey to the NFL in college at Jackson State University. Caster was selected in the second round of the 1970 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, and he played for the team until 1977. Throughout his time in New York, Richard was selected to three Pro Bowls as a tight end in 1972, 1974, and 1975. He ranks tenth in Jets franchise history with 4,434 yards and seventh in touchdowns with 36.

After Caster’s career with the Jets ended, he went on to play for the Houston Oilers, New Orleans Saints, and the Washington Redskins, ultimately amassing a career total of 322 receptions, 5,515 yards, and 45 touchdowns.

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 17: Former NFL player Rich Caster attends the EPIX & THE NY JETS “Forgotten Four: The Integration Of Pro Football” screening at The TimesCenter on September 17, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for EPIX)

Rest in peace!