Three U.S. Soldiers Killed In Jordan by Iranian-Backed Militia

Three U.S. troops have been killed in an airstrike conducted by Iranian-backed militia in Jordan today, marking the first U.S. Servicemember deaths since the beginning of the Gaza War. The BBC reports on this update…

US Central Command (Centcom) said in a statement the casualties were caused by a drone attack at a base in northeast Jordan, near the Syria border.

US President Joe Biden said that the attack was carried out by “radical Iran-backed militant groups”.

This is the first time US soldiers have been killed in the region after Hamas’s 7 October attack on Israel.

There have been attacks on US bases in the region but so far there have been no casualties reported by the US army.

“While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq,” Mr Biden said in a statement.

“Have no doubt – we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-68122706