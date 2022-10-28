A tragic car crash that left four teenagers dead is now being linked to a TikTok challenge. According to police, a total of 6 teenagers were speeding when the Kia crashed around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning. The car had reportedly been stolen the day before. All five passengers were ejected from the vehicle. The four teenagers who ranged from ages 14 to 17, were all killed. The 5th passenger is currently in hospital and in intensive care, and the 16-year-old driver was treated for his wounds at the hospital and later released.

Names of all of the victims:

Marcus Webster,19

Swazine Swindle,17

Kevin Payne,16

Ahjanae Harper,14

TikTok Challenge Leaves 4 Teenagers Dead After Deadly Crash

The driver was ticketed for criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. According to the Erie County District office, they’re investigating the crash and expect to file additional charges.

Joseph Gramaglia, a Buffalo Police Commissioner, reported that the teenagers may have been participating in a challenge that is going viral on TikTok which involves people breaking into Kia cars using their cell phone chargers. The Kia challenge was first posted back in the summer which shows how to hot-wire Hyundai and Kia cars with a screwdriver and a USB cord. Several police departments around the United States have reported an increase in Hyundai and Kia thefts ever since that video was posted.

A class-action lawsuit was filed back in September in Orange County which alleged that the Kias built between 2011 and 2021 as well as all the Hyundai’s built from 2015 and 2021 lacked anti-theft parts. This makes a car easier for them to steal than other models. The lawsuit is seeking monetary damages for the automakers and is calling for a nationwide recall.

Neither Hyundai or Kia representatives have responded to any claims.

