Teen in Kentucky Claims He’s Long-Missing Illinois Boy Who Vanished 8 Years Ago

Authorities have conducted DNA testing to try to determine whether a teenage boy found wandering the streets of Kentucky is who he claims to be. The boy stated he is Timmothy Pitzen, an Illinois boy who disappeared eight years ago after his mother took her own life.

The teen told police that he had just escaped from two men who had held him captive for seven years and identified himself as 14-year-old Pitzen. Pitzen, from Aurora, vanished in 2011 at the age of 6 after his mother picked him up early from Greenman Elementary School and took him on a two-day road trip to the zoo and a water park.

The mother then killed herself at a hotel, leaving a note saying her son was safe but that no one would ever find him. His case shocked Pitzen’s family and hometown for years, leaving them wondering wether he was alive or dead.

Timmothy’s mother’s note said he was with others who would love and care for him, adding the chilling, “you will never find him” in the end. Police believe the mother might have dropped her son off with a friend since the boy’s car seat and Spider-Man backpack were gone. Police also found credit card receipts that showed she bought children’s clothes and toys in Wisconsin.

At the time of her disappearance, police searched for the then 6-year-old boy in Wisconsin, Iowa, and Illinois. Police found a significant amount of blood in the blackest of the mother’s SUV, which was later confirmed it was Timmothy’s. The father then stated the boy had a history of nosebleeds and suffered a serious one just days before he disappeared.

According to Timmothy’s grandmother, her daughter had fought depression for years and was having several problems with Timothy’s father. Some reports also stated she was afraid she would lose custody of the boy in a divorce, due to her mental instability. Timmothy’s aunt and grandmother were asked to give samples for DNA tests to see if they match with the boy.

FBILouisville and @FBICincinnati are actively coordinating with the Newport PD, @CincyPD, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and @AuroraPoliceIL on a missing child investigation. There will be no further statement made on this matter until we have additional information. — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) April 3, 2019

Law enforcement has not stated where Timothy is now, but a suburb of Sharonville said the teenager told her that he had escaped from the two kidnappers and described them with bodybuilder type physics. The men were in a Ford SUV with Wisconsin license plate and had been staying at a Red Roof Inn.

Sharon Hall spotted the 14-year-old boy wandering the block and thought he was trying to steal her neighbor’s car. The police along with the FBI are now waiting for the DNA results to confirm the boy’s story.