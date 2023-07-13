Titan Sub Video Showing Animated Implosion Garners Millions Of Views

A team of engineers on YouTube created a rendering of what the implosion most likely looked like and the reasons for it. Within 11 days the video had 5 million views.

The OceanGate company has received countless critiques on their usage of questionable materials and experimental methods. For example, the steering wheel for the Titan sub was a $30 gaming controller found on Amazon. The sub itself was not yet approved by any regulatory agency. The employees hired for the dives were inexperienced as the CEO refused to hire ex-military sub pilots. All in all, a recipe for disaster.

The team at AiTelly gathered further information and measurements from the media and Google to make the video. Once their research was complete AiTelly used Blender’s 3D modeling software to animate the 3D video and uploaded it to YouTube. Shortly after, the video received all sorts of pointers and corrections which AiTelly took into account as they remade and improved the accuracy of the video.

As AiTelly told the New York Post: “The bottom line is that we’re not afraid to make mistakes and accept information from the audience — and our background as amateur engineers I think it might help.”

In the remade video, they explain that the Titan’s carbon fiber was no match for the water pressure that happens to be 400 times that of surface level pressure. They believe that the implosion was likely caused by the TItan’s experimental carbon fiber cabin. The video goes on to explain the design of the sub and compared it to much more robust submarines proven to withstand that kind of pressure.

After the details were smoothed out and AiTelly’s second upload of the video, the views went through the roof, as many were intrigued to see exactly what went wrong with the Titan sub tragedy.

