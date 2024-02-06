Toby Keith Shared Video Of Final Performance On Day Of His Death

Country music star Toby Keith, who passed away yesterday, was just getting back into the groove of his legendary live performances before his untimely death.

Videos by Rare

On the day before his tragic passing, the country music legend shared a video on his Instagram account of what would become his final live performance. Knowing that Keith was wrapped-up in his music, the love of his life, just prior to his death is simply heartbreaking.

See the video shared by Keith below…

In an interview recorded shortly before his death, Keith told E! News about his health, “You get good days and, you know, you’re up and down, up and down. It’s always zero to 60 and 60 to zero but I feel good today.”

While it was well-known that Keith was in poor health, it was expected that he would make a recovery. Within a report we published here at Rare months ago, Keith was quoted as saying that his health was in a general positive trend. A portion of that report from Rare reads…

Basically, everything is in a real positive trend,” Keith said. “You never know with cancer, so you have to prepare.” He added he hopes to get back on the road and start touring again. “I’ve got more wind. And I’m thinking about bringing the band in and setting up, playing two or three days somewhere, just to see if I can get through two hours,” Keith told the Oklahoman. “All I gotta do is see if I can get through two or three nights of work and get a little break in this chemo, and we’ll go back to work.” Keith revealed he had stomach cancer in June of last year. “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax,” he wrote at the time. “I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.” https://rare.us/rare-news/country-legend-toby-keith-feeling-good-after-cancer-battle-aims-to-get-back-on-road/

Toby Keith will surely be missed.