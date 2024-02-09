Toby Keith’s Son Shares Powerful Tribute to Late Father

The son of country music legend Toby Keith took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about his father, who died last week at the age of 62 following a battle with stomach cancer.

Videos by Rare

“You are the strongest man I have ever known. A fighter. A true titan of your industry. My guiding star. My coach. My hero,” wrote Keith’s son, Stelen.

An embodiment of the American Spirit.

You are a man whose strength, prowess, and talent could only be trumped by his ability to be a father and husband.

Your impact is forever stamped on the world and on millions of people, yet not one person knew you the way I did. You were my biggest champion and the guiding light in my darkest times.

The best mentor a man could ask for.”

Keith made it clear he was very much pro-America. His death stunned the music world and his fans.

He said in his final interview that faith got him through his battle with cancer.

“Cancer’s a rollercoaster. You just sit here and wait on it to go away. It may not ever go away,” he told News 6. “And if it goes into remission it’s still going to be in the back of your mind. You’re still going to have to do scans and stuff.

“You have to have your faith. Thank God that I got it too. You take it for granted on days that things are good and you lean on it when days are bad. It’s taught me to lean on it a little more every day.”