Toby Keith’s Unforgettable Performance of “Don’t Let The Old Man In” At The 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards (Video)

With the news of the death of legendary Country Music star Toby Keith early this morning, we at Rare wanted to highlight one of Keith’s most stellar performances of his entire career. After being diagnosed with stomach cancer just 18 months ago, Keith went several months without performing.

He would ultimately lightly perform until his death, closing out his career with three sold out shows in Las Vegas, Nevada ahead of the Super Bowl. Toby Keith died while doing what he loved, playing music for his adoring fans to hear.

Last year, as part of his comeback, Keith performed at the People’s Choice Country Music Awards. For his song, Keith chose a haunting number called, “Don’t Let The Old Man In.” The performance is widely regarded as one of Keith’s most profound.

Take a look at that iconic moment from the recently deceased star in the clip below…

Country Music Legend Toby Keith dead at 62 after battle with cancer.



A truly unforgettable performance by Toby of "Don't Let The Old Man In" at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards. #RIPTobyKeith 🙏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ACK7etdkco — Eddie (@ICU1010) February 6, 2024

Keith had an astounding 42 Top 10 hits in his career, and reached number one on the Billboard charts some 32 times. He is, without a doubt, the most successful country music singer of his era. Rest in peace, legend!