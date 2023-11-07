“Today Girl”, Beauty Icon Dies of Breast Cancer At 87

Robbin Mele Gaudieri, otherwise known as Robbin Bain, has reportedly died at the age of 87. Bain was a beauty contest winner in 1959, and was the “Today Girl,” on the NBC news show, being in fashion and beauty segments. Bain reportedly died on Oct. 21 in Southampton, N.Y.

The New York Times reported on her passing…

Robbin Mele Gaudieri, who, as Robbin Bain, embodied traditional women’s roles as the winner of a beauty contest designed to promote beer in 1959 and later as the “Today Girl,” handling fashion and beauty segments on the popular NBC-TV morning show, died on Oct. 21 in Southampton, N.Y. She was 87.

Her daughter Lara McLanahan said the cause was breast cancer.

Robbin Bain was elected Miss Rheingold in 1959, representing what was then the most popular beer in the New York region. (It was also sold in Pennsylvania and throughout New England.) She defeated five other finalists in an election that the brewer said attracted 24 million votes.

As Miss Rheingold, she received $50,000 (about $530,000 in today’s money) and spent a year making appearances in the United States and Europe. She also starred in newspaper ads in which she was seen in a kitchen during a party, outdoors at a barbecue and in front of a Christmas tree, among other places.

An ad that ran early in her reign said, “You’ll soon be seeing Robbin Bain almost everywhere you look, such an attractive reminder of the popular beer she represents — Rheingold Extra Dry!”

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/11/04/business/media/robbin-bain-dead.html