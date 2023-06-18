Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Reveal the Secret to Being Good Grandparents: ‘Make Macaroni and Cheese Perfectly’

The couple recently attended the New York City premiere of Asteroid City where they spoke with Entertainment Tonight about being cool grandparents.

“All you gotta do is love those little brats and they’re better than TV,” adding, “They’re not little brats, they’re extraordinary young women. They are extraordinary young women.”

Hanks and Wilson have enjoyed their blended family for 35 years. Hanks is a proud father to fellow actor Colin Hanks and daughter Elizabeth Hanks, both of whom he had during his previous marriage to the late actress Samathan Lewe. Hanks and Wilson share two children together, sons Chet and Truman. They also have three adorable grandchildren: Olivia and Charlotte, who are Colin’s daughters, and Michaiah, who is Chet’s daughter.

After years of grandparenting, this couple has some tricks up their sleeves when it comes to winning over their grandkids. One of Wilson’s go-to activities with his three granddaughters is spending time outside and getting active.

“You got to get on the trampoline with them, you got to get in the pool with them, you got to get on the tennis court, you got to do all the sports,” Wilson shared. “You just got to hang out.”

Hanks shared that he likes to spend time with the grandkids in the kitchen, “You have make their macaroni and cheese just perfectly.”

Back in 2019, Hanks had quite a bit to say about being a young father. “My son Colin was born when I was very young. As well as my daughter,” Hanks shared at his A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood premiere, “They remember when their dad was just a guy trying to, you know, make the rent. My other kids, they were born after I had established a beachhead in every way. And so their lives were just different.”