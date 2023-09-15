Tony-Winning Actor Dead at 65

Former Tony-winning actor Michael McGrath has died at his home in Bloomfield, N.J., a rep confirmed to People. He was 65.

A cause of death has not been revealed.

“A Red Sox fanatic, bourbon connoisseur, devoted husband and father and friend to anyone who met him,” the rep said in a statement.

McGrath performed in more than a dozen shows on Broadway and was mostly known for roles in Tootsie and Spamalot. He won his first Tony award in 2012 for his role as Cookie McGee in Nice Work If You Can Get It.

The late Michael McGrath attends Plaza Suite’s opening night on March 28, 2022, in New York City. (Getty)

“Other accolades earned by McGrath during his decades-long stage career include a Drama Desk Award (plus two additional nominations), an Outer Critics Circle Award and a Theatre World Award. Aside from his stage work, McGrath also played the sidekick to Martin Short on The Martin Short Show, which aired for one season from 1999 to 2000.”

Other actors paid tribute on social media.

“I will never forget our nights at Angus and all the s— you taught me,” wrote Steve Kazee alongside several photos of McGrath. “You were kinder to me than you ever had to be and I am so grateful for the time we spent together. An amazing man. Gone far too soon. Love you Michael. RIP.”

Added Patti Murin: “Absolutely devastated to wake up this morning and hear that Michael McGrath has passed away. Our time at Little Shop at the MUNY was short, but working with him was like packing 20 years worth of joy into a few short weeks. Always smiling, always asking about my family, always in dad mode, even to us fully grown adults.”

