Representative Trey Gowdy, R-SC, gave a vote of confidence to special counsel Robert Mueller despite the contents of a controversial memo released Friday.





The top Republican, who is the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, sent out a series of tweets discussing the memo but reiterated that he is “100 percent” confident in Mueller.

“It is important for the American public to know if the dossier was paid for by another candidate, used in court pleadings, vetted before it was used, vetted after it was used, and whether all relevant facts were shared with the tribunal approving of the FISA application,” Gowdy wrote in his first tweet.

“While this memo raises serious concerns with the FISA process, I have been and remain confident in the overwhelming majority of the men and women serving at the FBI and DOJ,” he added in another tweet.

In a concluding tweet, he wrote, “As I have said repeatedly, I also remain 100 percent confident in Special Counsel Robert Mueller. The contents of this memo do not – in any way – discredit his investigation.”

The South Carolina congressman’s tweets came nearly an hour after the release of the memo compiled by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., which allegedly showed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice misused their power to obtain a warrant to use for surveillance of Carter Page, a former Trump campaign adviser.

Republicans argued that the memo needed to be released to show potential abuses by federal law enforcement and the possible flawed premise for the Russia investigation.

The Department of Justice, the FBI, and Democrats are arguing that the memo left out pertinent information that would help put the information in the memo in context.

Gowdy’s comments may come as a surprise to his supporters, considering that he’s a Tea Party Republican and voiced his support for President Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign.

Many of his Twitter followers were quick to push back against his comments, sending out frustrated replies to his original tweets.

No "serious concerns" in memo! First you trump up charges in your so called Benghazi investigation. Now you claim "serious concerns" ! Don't you tire of being on the wrong side of issues? Maybe it's a good thing you're leaving! — Timekeeper1346 (@timekeeper1346) February 2, 2018

The whole investigation is based of lies. It’s time to end the witch hunt. — charlie girl (@charliegirl42) February 2, 2018

Up yours Gowdy! What the hell other intent does it serve? Don't give me oversight BULLSHIT either. You and your House GOP peers denied the Senate Intelligence GOP Chairman access to the frigging memo. They are your frigging partners in "oversight" !!!!!!! — Robert Challender (@TheMMChief) February 2, 2018

Then what the hell is he investigating??? This is nonsense at the highest levels. Enough is enough!! — TFLucid (@LucidTF) February 2, 2018

You bipolar republicans can't play both sides of the field. Intel adamantly told you NOT to release the classified info & why. But you did. — Ken Gonzalez (@kengonzalez22) February 2, 2018

