Traffic Stop Leads to Discovery of 16 Stolen Cars, Arrest of Three Teens

An Indianapolis police officer attempted to pull over a Hyundai that had been reported stolen — and came across so much more.

Videos by Rare

Of course, the Hyundai didn’t stop when the officer tried to pull it over. Instead, he kept right on driving, authorities said. And it led them right to a scrapyard, which turned out to be a goldmine of stolen vehicles.

According to Indianapolis police, officers saw vehicles at the scrapyard “that they were familiar with as possibly being stolen.” A search warrant led to the discovery of 15 stolen cars, along with the original stolen Hyundai.

Meanwhile, two 17-year olds and a 15-year old attempted to flee the Hyundai on foot, but they didn’t get very far before police caught up and took them into custody.

Indianapolis police say they chased a stolen vehicle into a scrapyard that was full of them. (IMPD)

“This is the same property that was the focus of an investigation in 2022 where over 20 stolen vehicles were recovered,” Indianapolis police said in a statement on Facebook. “The investigation is ongoing. IMPD is working with the Indiana State Police on this investigation.

“Anyone with information about investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 262-TIPS. …

“IMPD reminds Kia and Hyundai vehicles that they can obtain steering wheel locks free of charge at any IMPD roll call Monday thru Friday 10 am-2 pm.”