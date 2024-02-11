Travis Kelce Reportedly Spending $1 Million On Taylor Swift Super Bowl Seats

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has reportedly spent $1 Million on a suite at Allegiant Stadium today for the Super Bowl between the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. Swift is expected to arrive in her private jet just hours before the Super Bowl begins.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s families are apparently getting super close, as they’re planning to watch the big game together from a suite, according to sources from TMZ. And get this, Travis is reportedly footing the bill for the whole shindig like a true gentleman.

Reportedly, Taylor’s mom, Andrea, dad Scott, brother Austin, and his girlfriend Sydney will be joining Travis’ mom Donna, dad Ed, brother Jason, and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce in the suite to watch Travis compete for his third Super Bowl ring. It’s going to be quite the family affair, with Taylor and some of her friends tagging along as well. No word yet on whether any of Taylor’s famous entourage will be joining the mix.

The suite they’ll be in reportedly costs well over $1 million, but Travis is said to be covering all the expenses just to ensure everyone has a blast on Super Bowl Sunday. In fact, Travis hinted at this generous gesture on his “New Heights” podcast, joking about the amount of money he’s spending on the Super Bowl for family and friends.

