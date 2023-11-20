Travis Kelce Says He Had Plenty of Help in Wooing Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce may be a football star but that alone isn’t likely enough to win the attention of perhaps the most popular person in the world.

That, of course, would be none other than pop sensation Taylor Swift. As all the universe knows, Kelce and Swift are now dating. But Kelce admitted it wasn’t a great one-liner or Super Bowl victories that landed him a date.

He had help, as relayed by Entertainment Weekly. “Swift’s cousins played a hand during her Eras tour pit stop in Kansas City, Mo. at Arrowhead Stadium, home to Kelce’s football team,” the outlet wrote.\

“She’ll probably hate me for saying this, but when she came to Arrowhead, they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures in front of my locker,” Kelce said, via EW.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have dinner at Waverly Inn on October 15 in New York City. (Getty)

Next thing you know, the two ended up on a date in New York.

“We had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there,” Kelce said.

While Kelce may not have been nervous about dating Swift, it seems those in his inner circle may have been.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift, left, and Donna Kelce, mother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, get ready to watch a game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12. (Getty)

“Everybody around me telling me: ‘Don’t f— this up!’ And me sitting here saying, ‘Yeah — got it,'” Kelce said.

The couple have been going strong since September, with Swift attending Kelce’s games at Arrowhead after he admittedly tried to give her a friendship bracelet during her initial KC stop. He failed then, he said. But has clearly won her over since.

Fans hold up placards referring to Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, during a game between the Chiefs and Miami Dolphins in Germany. (Getty)