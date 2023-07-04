As you well know by now Bud Light is spiraling ever downward since the Mulvaney massacre, when Bud Light’s marketing team made a fatal mistake. Since then Bud Light has been trying its best to win back respect, but it is unclear if even an NFL star can do that for them.

In their most recent try at marketing, the suffering beer company ran in the opposite direction and employed the help of a manly man, NFL tight-end Travis Kelce. The six foot five, bearded and unashamedly male figure has been deemed Bud Light’s potential last stand before destruction.

The clip starts out with the professional athlete grunting as he takes a seat, situated at a true American BBQ in the great outdoors. Surrounding Travis are other men who also take to their camp chairs and hammocks to allegedly enjoy some Bud Light.

Travis Kelce Stars In Bud Light’s Latest Attempt To Regain Man Card

While the other men in the video go to sit down they all take turns grunting, assumedly in approval of drinking Bud Light. The ads intention was to win back male customers yet, as reported by the Daily Mail, the clip named: ‘Backyard Grunts with Travis Kelce’ has received relatively few views amounting to 2500 a full day after being released.

Many folks have once again taken to demanding an official apology and others are hating on Travis and so forth. What is interesting however when watching the ad is that the Chiefs star Travis, never actually picked up the can of Bud Light. Even though Travis took part in the video, he didn’t even crack open the controversial beverage, and he definitely did not take a sip.

That must be terrifying for Bud Light as one of their biggest days for sales, July 4th, comes tomorrow and they are so far gone they were unable to pay Travis enough to drink their beer on film, or rally nearly any support.