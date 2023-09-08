Tree Service Truck Slams Into Dental Office in New Jersey

Apparently, the people at Bartlett Tree Experts are not experts at driving.

At least, that’s all you can really deduce after one of the company’s trucks slammed into a dental office in Cherry Hill, N.J. The be exact, the accident took place at the Lakeview Dental Care building at 101 Marlton Pike East.

Overhead photos show the tree service truck wedged between several shrubs, resting on the pavement and in part of a damaged wall on the side of the building. Images also showed tires strewn about near the scene of the accident, as well a stretcher near the vehicle.

A Camden County spokesperson told local news outlets the driver of the truck was taken to Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia with burns, though they are not believed to be life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.

The accident caused area traffic delays, as relayed by the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

Rt 70 eastbound all lanes closed at Rt 41/CR 154 in Cherry Hill due to crash. Slow down, use caution and expect delays. — NJDOT (@NewJerseyDOT) September 6, 2023