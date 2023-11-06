Trial Set for Man Accused of Murdering Former Ole Miss Student, Supposed Ex-Lover

A trail date has been set for a man accused of murdering former University of Mississippi student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, who went missing more than a year ago.

Timothy Herrington, accused of killing Lee in Oxford, Miss., will go to trial almost a year from now, in October 2024, District Attorney Ben Creekmore said.

Herrington, 22, was indicted for capital murder in Lee’s death in March. Lee’s body has not been found.

Per Mississippi Today:

“The theory of the case that the prosecution presented at the preliminary hearing last fall is that Herrington killed Lee to keep their casual sexual relationship a secret — something Herrington’s defense attorney deemed ‘sensational.’

“Lee’s disappearance caught national attention last year in part because of the fear it sparked in Oxford’s tight-knit LGBTQ+ community. Some students, feeling unsafe, vowed not to return to the University of Mississippi for the fall semester. Many others have started a local movement called ‘Justice for Jay Lee’ that wants to see Herrington convicted.”

“Oxford Police Department spent thousands of hours doing everything possible to get us to the point where we have an indictment, and now we’re working towards getting a trial setting date for Mr. Herrington to bring peace to the Lee family,” assistant district attorney Steven Jubera said in March.

Timothy Herrington, left, has been accused of killing Jimmie “Jay” Lee. (WLBT)