Trial Set to Begin for Wife Accused of Murdering Police Officer Husband

A woman accused of shooting and killing her husband is set to go on trial for the murder in Clay County, Georgia.

Videos by Rare

Police said Tammare Lawrence, 49, shot husband Stanley Lawrence, 58, as he sat on their living room couch in February 2020. Lawrence, an Atlanta police officer, died as the result of his injuries.

Tammare Lawrence is accused of shooting and killing husband Stanley Lawrence. (CBS46)

Tammare Lawrence actually called 911 and sounded distraught after the incident. When police arrived and asked what happened, she reportedly responded, “I can’t say.”

Police continued to press her for an answer, and Lawrence eventually requested an attorney before answering questions. A weapon was found on the living room table, near where Stanley Lawrence’s body was found, police said.

Stanley Lawrence was shot and killed inside his home. (Atlanta Police Department/FOX5)

“Evidence suggests that you returned and shot Mr. Lawrence in the right shoulder with no exit wound,” Magistrate Judge Salvia Smith told Tammare Lawrence about the case against her on the day after the arrest. “Stanley Lawrence succumbed to his wound in the living room of his home.”

The couple reportedly was married for about a year.

Stanley Lawrence has been remembered fondly by family and friends.

The home of Tammare and the late Stanley Lawrence. (CBS46)

“He was a giant of a man, 6-feet-8-inches, just so gentle, so heartwarming, everybody that I knew loved him, especially the kids,” Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Terrell Griffin said, via FOX5.

Tammare Lawrence has been held on charges of murder and aggravated assault without bond since her arrest.