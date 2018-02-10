President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un impersonators showed up at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics opening ceremonies Friday and caused a commotion before they were thrown out of the stadium.





“We’re getting along great,” said the Kim impersonator, according to Reuters. “We wanted to surprise everyone and bring world peace and then we’re being escorted out by security guards, which I think is really unfair,”

“Doesn’t everyone want peace?” he added.

Here’s a bad picture of the Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un impersonators who just caused a big commotion in one section of the Olympic stands! pic.twitter.com/6YD9sR7kxy — Andrew Keh (@andrewkeh) February 9, 2018

“Is my sister getting the same treatment?” the Kim impersonator said, referring to Kim Jong-un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, who was in the audience. The North Korean despot’s sister is the first member of the Kim family to visit South Korea since the 1950s.

Trump and Kim Jong Un (impersonators) meet at the Olympics! Hilarious. #VPinASIA pic.twitter.com/jf9rCQUsTK — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) February 9, 2018

During the opening ceremony, North and South Korea made a surprising show of unity by marching into the stadium under a united Korean flag.

Kim’s sister sat in the VIP box during the opening ceremony near where Vice President Mike Pence was also sitting, but the two representatives from the countries locked in a stand-off over nuclear weapons did not shake hands or interact.

The New York Times reported that South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson both wanted Vice President Pence to shake hands with the North Korean delegation, but President Trump was “suspicious of a publicity stunt” that could play to North Korea’s advantage.

