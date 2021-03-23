President Donald Trump stated that he expected President Joe Biden to fall on the steps of Air Force One. The former president also noted that he believes Biden’s mental state may be diminished to a point that he doesn’t understand what he is signing, which opens the door for Kamala Harris to replace him.

Through an interview with Newsmax about Biden falling three times up the stairs, Trump stated, “I expected it, actually. When I went down the ramp at West Point, which was like a sheet of ice with no railing, no nothing — great planning — I wanted to go inch by inch because the last thing I want to do is take a tumble like Biden did. Now that tumble was terrible and it wasn’t really one, it was three.”

President Joe Biden Falls While Boarding Air Force One

The US President was pictured with his hand on the railing before tripping twice and then falling over a third time as he ran up the stairs of Air Force One in Joint Base Andrews. After recovering, he appeared to take a second to brush off his knee before making his way up and saluting before taking off for Georgia.

Luckily, White House communicators director Kate Bedingfield stated on social media that the commander in chief wasn’t injured. She tweeted, “I know folks have seen that President Biden slipped on his way up the stairs to AF1, but I’m happy to report that he is just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him. Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs.”

President Trump on Biden’s Fall

Donald Trump reacts to President Biden's fall: "I expected it… it wasn't mentioned in the 'lamestream media'." @gregkellyusa https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/D4cZQwlfRr — Newsmax (@newsmax) March 22, 2021

Still, the former president told Newsmax host, Greg Kelly, that he believes Biden may be too confused to read the papers that he is signing which contain presidential dictates. He continued, “There’s something going on, it’s crazy. What’s happening is crazy and you wonder whether or not all of the things that he’s signing, whether or not he understands what he’s signing, because this is worse than Bernie Sanders at its worst point. We never thought this could happen. Bernie Sanders on steroids wouldn’t be signing what this guy is signing.”

Advertisement

Throughout his presidential campaign last year, the Republican frequently stated that 78-year-old Biden is mentally “gone,” taunting that Democrats were interested in using the 25th Amendment to replace him shortly after the election with Vice President Kamala Harris. He told Kelly that he believes that it is possible acknowledging Biden’s gaffe that occurred last week in which he addressed Vice President as “President Harris.”

Joe Biden Mistakenly Refers to VP Kamala Harris as ‘President’

Advertisement

He continued, “That’s right. Now, well, a lot of people said when they brought it out because it takes a while to institute and when they brought it out, they said they really need it for Biden, just in case he gets in. So we’ll see.” Trump added, “Look, I hope — that’s a very serious thing and I hope that never happens.” The White House has yet to release a response to Trump’s comments.