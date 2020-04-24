Hey you, yes you, please don’t inject disinfectant despite what anyone says. Turns out President Donald Trump has made the news, again, and this time for the most insane reason ever. In case you have been living under a rock, during a White House briefing, President Donald Trump noted that researchers were looking at the effects of disinfection on the virus. He then wondered aloud if they could be injected into people, stated the virus “does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.”

Which, I mean, any sane person can see why this is completely and totally insane. No matter if you are a Trump supported or not, you have to realize that this is probably not something you should do, right? One, its toxic, two, don’t inject anything into your body, okay? Anyways, this prompted the parent company of Lysol and other disinfectants to warn the public that yes, its products should most definitely not be used as an internal treatment for the coronavirus. Lysol and Dettol boy decided to issue as a statement to comply with the, let’s call it, “recent speculation.

The maker of disinfectants Lysol & Dettol has issued a press release telling people not to inject themselves with disinfectant after President Donald Trump suggested disinfectants and light could be injected into the human body to kill the coronavirus.https://t.co/fTfrH9ddgd — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 24, 2020

Reckitt Benckiser released a statement, reading;

“Due to recent speculation and social media activity, RB (the makers of Lysol and Dettol) has been asked whether internal administration of disinfectants may be appropriate for investigation or use as a treatment for coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route). As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines. Please read the label and safety information. We have a responsibility in providing consumers with access to accurate, up-to-date information as advised by leading public health experts. For this and other myth-busting facts, please visit Covid-19facts.com.”

As expected, the White House accused the media of misrepresenting President Trump’s comment. White House Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany stated that Trump has repeatedly told Americans to consult with their medical doctors regarding any COVID-19 treatment, which he emphasized during this briefing. She stated, “Leave it to the media to irresponsibly take President Trump out of context and run with negative headlines.”

Reaction: Trump suggests 'injection' of disinfectant to beat coronavirus and 'clean' the lungs Theme Music: Curb Your Enthusiasm @EricRobinson00 #clorox #lysol #birx pic.twitter.com/GV7RzB0EJG — The Daily Angle (@thedailyangle) April 24, 2020

In the United States, the coronavirus-related death toll has officially passed 50,000 as of Friday, April 24. This after more than 3,000 people died on Thursday, April 23. According to a tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the death toll was at 50,031, with more than 869,000 cases across the country. Italy is right behind the US with the next highest death toll, with more than 25,000. The global death toll has passed 190,000.

Regardless of what happened, who said what, and who is to blame, there is one conclusion to this whole mess. DON’T INJECT ANY KIND OF DISINFECTANT IN YOUR BODY AND DO NOT DRINK BLEACH.

THIS IS NOT A CORONAVIRUS TREATMENT.