Trump Notches Historic Victory In Nevada Caucuses

Even though it got little media attention due to the release of the Tucker Carlson, Vladimir Putin interview, which has racked up over 100 million views in less than 24 hours, and the surprise remarks from President Joe Biden last night, former President Trump scored a tremendous and historic victory last night in the Nevada Caucuses.

Former President Trump took home 26/26 delegates in the State of Nevada, as his opponent Nikki Haley failed to participate in the Caucus, and instead decided to enter the Republican Primary, which would award no delegates.

Despite the fact that Haley was essentially running unopposed in that meaningless Republican Primary, she lost to a ‘no candidates’ option by a near 2:1 margin. Trump received an astounding 99.1% of the vote last night, gaining all 26 delegates to make his sweep of Iowa complete.

After his victory, Trump delivered remarks in Las Vegas, Nevada. See those full remarks embedded below…

It appears that Trump’s nomination in the 2024 Republican Primary is inevitable. Next is South Carolina, Nikki Haley’s home state, in which the former President is expected to destroy the former U.N. Ambassador.