Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service by Carol Leonnig does not come out till next week… but the book has already made waves for its deep dive into the debaucherous, messy world of secret service during the Trump administration. The new book details alleged affairs between agents and Trump family members — and those claims are making some salacious headlines. So what’s the tea?

‘Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service

In 2015, Carol Leonnig won a Pulitzer Prize for her investigative writing about the secret service. She’s contributed to reports on Edward Snowden’s leaks for The Washington Post as part of a team that also won a Pulitzer and has written extensively about Russian election interference. In addition to the Pulitzer honors, Leonning has earned three Polk awards. Suffice to say, The Washington Post reporter no rag-mag gossip columnists. And her revelations about secret service under former president Donald Trump carry real implications regarding American national security.

But of course, we all want to know: who was sleeping with who? Luckily, The Guardian obtained an advance copy and has previewed some of the bombshell stories.

Vanessa Trump, Now Donald Trump Jr.’s Ex-Wife

Leonnig’s new book claims that Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Vanessa Trump, who was married to Donald Trump Jr., “started dating one of the agents who had been assigned to her family.”

After 12 years of marriage and having five children together, Vanessa filed for divorce from the eldest Trump kid in 2018. It seems that her relationship with the agent officially began shortly after. As such, the agent received no disciplinary action because he was not technically assigned to Vanessa at the start of their relationship. (It’s absolutely prohibited for a secret service member to form such a relationship with their protected subject.) As of now, it’s unclear whether the couple is still together.

Since the divorce, Vanessa has kept a low profile. Don Jr., meanwhile, has tweeted up a storm defending his father and started a new relationship with Kimberly Guilfoyle, a Fox News pundit and the ex-wife of Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The couple recently bought a house together, but according to The Palm Beach Post, their neighbors do not want them there.

Tiffany Trump and the “Tall, Dark, and Handsome Agent”

Apparently Tiffany Trump, the 27-year-old daughter of Donald Trump and Marla Maples, also fell in with her detail during dad’s time in the White House. Reportedly, she spent an “unusual amount of time alone with a Secret Service agent on her detail” following a breakup. Secret Service leaders then “became concerned at how close Tiffany appeared to be getting to the tall, dark, and handsome agent.” Both parties denied the fling, but the agent was reassigned.

Since then, Tiffany has announced her engagement to Lebanese billionaire heir Michael Boulos. Her spokesperson is publicly denying Leonnig’s claims about any romance.

“No Fat Guys”

For what it’s worth, Donald Trump did not express much worry over his family’s inappropriate contact with the Secret Service. It’s possible he did not know. But there was one aspect of the security that he did have strong opinions over. According to the preview of Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service, Trump said: “I want these fat guys off my detail. How are they going to protect me and my family if they can’t run down the street?”