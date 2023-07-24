Trump Shows Support For Jason Aldean Amid ‘Try That In A Small Town’ Controversy

A former President has gone online to shout out his support for country singer Jason Aldean after the singer has drawn negative attention for his song “Try That In A Small Town.”

Videos by Rare

Aldean’s song has gained negative attention from Leftists who believe American citizens should stand by while authoritarian governments let rioters burn down their homes. Of course, this negative attention is coming from people like Joyce Behar of The View, who called Aldean’s song “deplorable” (of course, that’s the Leftist buzzword) and “annoying.” Behar also said Aldean’s lyrics suggesting he’ll use a gun to defend his family against the government rounding them up as “very divisive and provocative.”

So who is this former President who supports the rights of Americans to defend their homes against rioters and the government? It’s certainly not Bill “Waco” Clinton, George W. “Patriot Act” Bush, or Barack “Basically Everything I Did” Obama. And it could be Teddy “I Be Capped But Imma Finish This Speech First” Roosevelt or Andrew “Keep My Wife’s Name Out Yo Mouth” Jackson or George “FAFO” Washington, if those guys weren’t dead.

That’s right, the one former President who believes in the right of Americans to defend themselves is also the same guy who doesn’t give a crap about trying to impress elitists.

Florida Governor Ron “Somebody Please Like Me” DeSantis also tweeted out his support of Aldean, making the very good point that if media doesn’t like you, then you’re doing something right.

DeSantis is a 2024 Republican presidential hopeful, but trailing Trump in the polls by half.