Trump Slams Actor Robert De Niro: “He Has Become A Total Loser!”

Former President Donald Trump slammed actor Robert De Niro tonight after De Niro bashed Trump during his Academy Award ceremony speech. During his remarks, De Niro said that Trump, “lied to us more than 30,000 times during his four years in office.”

Videos by Rare

The actor then claimed that Trump, “attacks the weak, destroys the gifts of nature, and shows disrespect,” adding, “he’s keeping up the pace in his current campaign of retribution, but with all his lies, he can’t hide his soul.” In his response to the rabid speech, Trump called De Niro a ‘total loser,’ saying that the actor has become ‘unwatchable’.

The post from Trump on Truth Social reads…

Robert De Niro, whose acting talents have greatly diminished, with his reputation now shot, must even use a teleprompter for his foul and disgusting language, so disrespectful to our Country. He has become unwatchable both in movies, and with the FOOLS that destroyed the Academy Awards, bringing them from one of the top shows in the Country to a Low Rated afterthought. De Niro should focus on his life, which is a mess, rather than the lives of others. He has become a total loser, as the World watches, waits, and laughs! https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/111519019531193594

De Niro is a prolific hater of the former President. As for the Academy Awards, Trump is right. Once garnering over 46.3 million viewers in 2000, the Oscars has dropped to a mere 18.7 million viewers in 2023.

As the ratings continue to embarrass, it appears that Trump will have the last laugh.