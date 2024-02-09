Trump Trolls Biden Over Primetime Meltdown

Former President Donald Trump trolled President Biden on Truth Social today. Trump poked fun at Biden for confusing the Nations of Mexico and Egypt. Biden referred to Sisi, the President of Egypt, as the President of Mexico.

See a clip of Biden making that mistake in primetime below…

Trump posted the following video to his Truth Social feed…

With accusations that Biden is incapable of being charged in his own classified documents investigation because of his cognitive decline, this mistake is simply confirmation to many Americans that Biden is in serious decline.

What do you think?

