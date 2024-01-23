Trump Wins New Hampshire Primary, Knocking Off Nikki Haley

Former President Donald Trump has been declared the winner of the New Hampshire Republican Primary by the Associated Press, marking the second straight victory for Trump in this Primary cycle.

Trump defeated former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who is Trump’s lone challenger remaining in the GOP field.

The update on this race from AP reads…

The A.P. has called New Hampshire for Trump. Our forecast estimates that he will end up with a +13 margin of victory. https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2024/01/23/us/elections/results-new-hampshire-republican-primary.html

Next will be the Nevada Caucus, then South Carolina where Trump has secured endorsements from many elected officials, including Governor Henry McMaster.

Many have said that with a loss in New Hampshire, that Nikki Haley’s campaign for President is effectively over. It will be interesting to see how she fairs in South Carolina.