Tucker Carlson To Host First 2024 Republican Presidential Forum, Trump Not Attending

Tucker Carlson will be hosting a 2024 Republican presidential candidate forum for Blaze Media and The Family Leader. TheBlaze Twitter account announced yesterday that the forum will be held this Friday, July 14th at 10 a.m., and will be livestreamed on BlazeTV and the BlazeTV YouTube channel.

Blaze Media is teaming up with THE FAMiLY LEADER to bring you the first presidential forum of the 2024 Republican Primary season, hosted by Tucker Carlson. We’ll be live streaming this event all day Friday, July 14th on BlazeTV and the BlazeTV YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/YdqAfoX0VR — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 10, 2023

The BlazeTV YouTube channel says this will be Tucker Carlson’s first major public event since he and Fox News parted ways earlier this year. Tucker will speak “one-on-one with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, U.S. Senator Tim Scott, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.”

Conspicuously missing from the lineup is the 800-pound gorilla of the Republican primary season, former President Donald Trump. Trump has a strong following amongst Republicans and a commanding lead in the polls, and is certain to pose a problem for these presidential hopefuls.

RealClearPolitics shows that among eight national polls, Trump has an imposing average lead of 32 points over runner-up Ron DeSantis. Former President Trump’s strong support among Republican voters isn’t always shared by leaders of the Republican Party, some of whom are against endorsing him.

Tucker will be following up the forum with an “intimate conversation” with political pundit Glenn Beck on “Glenn TV.”