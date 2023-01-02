Twitter Employees Are Reportedly Using Their Own Toilet Paper After Elon Musk Fires Janitors

Elon Musk’s Twitter is an absolute sh*t storm — literally. According to The New York Times, Twitter employees at the company’s San Francisco headquarters have resorted to bringing their own toilet paper to work. This is after Musk fired the company’s janitors.

Elon Musk Is Trying to Save $500 Million — BYOTP, Anyone?

Fun thread where Elon wonders why the discourse turned against him and confirms there was no toilet paper. pic.twitter.com/A2xSBk2auD — Jason Goldman (@goldman) December 30, 2022

After taking over Twitter in October, Musk has found himself in a whole heap of trouble. He’s already asked the public if he should step down as CEO and the majority said yes.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job,” Musk tweeted after results of the poll came in.

Musk seems to be acting like an ungrateful teenager who somehow stumbled upon his parent’s company, even though that’s not the case. He’s simply a grown man who regrets making a multibillion-dollar purchase of one of the world’s leading social media platforms. Indeed, he’s practically wiping his a$$ with his Twitter acquisition.

Now, Twitter is abiding by a “zero-based budgeting” scheme. That has involved mass layoffs, closing the Sacramento data center, and missing payments to contracted companies. It’s reportedly cut its cleaning staff at its New York offices, as well as in San Francisco. Twitter has missed rent payments at its San Francisco Headquarters and consolidated its staff to 2 floors instead of 4.

The janitors at the San Francisco headquarters went on strike in December due to unfair labor practices and Twitter stopped contracting them, possibly violating labor laws. Twitter has not yet replaced the janitors, resulting in a disgusting work environment, according to The Times.

Twitter San Francisco Headquarters Reportedly Filthy, Smelly, Without Janitors

Elon Musk fired the janitors, so now “the smell of leftover takeout food and body odor has lingered” and “bathrooms have grown dirty.” It’s so bad that “some workers have resorted to bringing their own rolls of toilet paper from home.” https://t.co/tONzTieOhc — Paris Marx (@parismarx) December 30, 2022

The New York Times described the San Francisco headquarters as a place of “disarray.”

“With people packed into more confined spaces, the smell of leftover takeout food and body odor has lingered on the floors, according to four current and former employees,” wrote Kate Conger, Ryan Mac, and Mike Isaac. “Bathrooms have grown dirty, these people said. And because janitorial services have largely been ended, some workers have resorted to bringing their own rolls of toilet paper from home.”

Imagine thinking you’ve landed a cushy job with a company like Twitter and then needing to bring your own toilet paper. BYOTP, anyone?

Elon Musk is reportedly trying to save $500 million in non-labor costs in addition to already laying off or firing about 75% of Twitter’s workforce.

And now it seems that those who have stayed are working in filth. Gross. But did we expect anything else from the billionaire who makes his mom sleep in his garage when she visits? Hopefully, she doesn’t have to bring her own toilet paper like Musk’s Twitter workforce.