Two Arrested After Drive-By Shooting That Occurred Right in Front of Deputy

Two South Carolina men were arrested after one of them allegedly fired a gun out of their truck — and all of it took place right in front of a sheriff’s deputy.

Videos by Rare

According to the Berkley County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy witnessed someone fire a gun from the passenger side of the suspect vehicle after it turned off its lights. It just so happens that the sheriff’s office was performing extra patrols in the area that night.

As soon as soon as the deputies flashed their sirens, the truck took off, the sheriff’s office indicated. It was later located and a deputy canine not only recovered a stolen pistol, but 48 grams of methamphetamine, authorities said.

David Infinger and Michael Bunch allegedly fled the scene before being arrested. (WCSC)

According to WCSC:

“David Troy Infinger, Jr. was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

“Michael Wayne Bunch was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and malicious injury to property.”

There could be additional charges, as deputies also recovered some shell casings and witnessed property damage in the area. No injuries were reported.