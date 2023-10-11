Two Arrested After Leading Texas Police on Wild Chase, Crashing Stolen Truck

Two men from Louisiana were captured and arrested after allegedly stealing a truck and leading police on a high-speed chase in Smith County, Texas.

The suspects eventually crashed, enabling police to reach the vehicle and detain them. Both suspects attempted to run after crashing the truck into a fence.

Robert Jaelyn Terrell, 22, was the reported driver, with Levell Bagneris, 25, the passenger.

Police arrest one of the suspects accused of stealing a truck. (KLTV)

Per KLTV:

“According to Smith County Pct. 5 Constable Wesley Hicks, an agency outside Smith County alerted authorities of a stolen truck from the Grapevine Mills Mall possibly entering the area. Around 9:08 a.m., the truck was identified near FM 849 near the Hideaway exit on I-20, Hicks said, and a traffic stop was attempted. At this point, Hicks said the truck fled the scene.

“The chase began east on I-20, Hicks said, and the truck fled onto Toll 49, back to I-20, and ended up near Barber Road. Authorities attempted to stop the truck by use of spike strips, but were unsuccessful, Hicks said. Around 9:30 a.m., the driver lost control of the truck and crashed into a fence behind the Loves station near Barber Rd., Hicks said.”

Both Harris and Bagneris were booked into the Smith County Jail on charges of evading arrest, with an additional charge of unauthorized use of vehicle for Harris, the driver.

Fortunately, no one was injured as a result of the chase.

Police arrive on the scene of a stolen truck and crash in Smith County, Texas.