Two Captured, Arrested in Ohio Hit-and-Run That Killed Woman, Dogs

Two men have been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run that killed a woman and her two dogs in Cincinnati back at the end of September. Both were also accused of concealing evidence.

Trevor Johnson, 25, and Richard Johnson (age not provided) have been indicted on multiple charges — including failure to stop after an accident, aggravated vehicular homicide, cruel treatment against companion animals and obstructing justice. Richard Johnson was also indicted on charges of tampering with evidence.

The accident took place on Sept. 23 on the westside of Cincinnati, taking the lives of Kymberly Maclary, 33, and her two dogs.

Cincinnati police arrested two men in connection with a fatal hit-and-run. (WLWT)

According to WLWT:

“According to police, Maclary was in the crosswalk at the time but did not have the walk light to proceed. “According to a crash report, Maclary and her two dogs were struck, and the striking vehicle fled the scene and was later discovered in a parking lot where it had a car cover on it and the license plate removed.” https://www.wlwt.com/article/trevor-johnson-hit-and-run-glenway-avenue-kymberly-maclary/46053038#

The vehicle was said to be traveling at 45 mph in a 25 mph zone, per the crash report, WLWT relayed.

A woman and her two dogs were killed as the result of a hit-and-run at this intersection. (WLWT)