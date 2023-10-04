Two Dead After Plane Falls From Sky, Crashes Into Oregon Home

A plane that dropped quickly from the sky and crashed through the roof of a home in Newburg, Oregon has left two people dead and a third injured, officials said.

At first, firefighters believed there was no one inside the home following the crash, KGW8 reported. But interviews and news outlets revealed people were indeed inside when the accident occurred. All were able to evacuate safely.

Those inside the small aircraft were not so fortunate.

Rescue personnel and firefighters arrived at the scene after a plane crashed into a home in Oregon. (KGW8/Nichole Gieber)

Per KGW8:

“Initially, firefighters were working to reach two people in the plane. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said. Firefighters pulled a second person from the plane, and they were life-flighted to a Portland trauma hospital with serious injuries.”

“Firefighters later discovered a third person inside the plane and they were pronounced dead, according to TVF&R.”

Firefighters climb through the wreckage after a small plane crashed into a home in Oregon. (KGW8/Nichole Gieber)

The plane landed partially in the home and partially in the backyard. Several neighbors saw the crash as it happened.

“I’m in shock … and I ended up getting a glimpse and being, someone else has to see this to confirm what I’m seeing,” neighbor Micah Schauer told KGW8. “It still doesn’t really feel like it’s real. I truly do feel sorry for their family and their loss.”

The plane reportedly was a twin-engine Piper owned by Hillsboro Aero Academy. It crashed about 30 minutes after takeoff.

Video of the plane falling from the sky before crashing into a home was captured by a neighbor. (KGW8/Nichole Gieber)