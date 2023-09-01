Two Dead in Wyoming Murder-Suicide

Two men are dead after what police are calling a care of murder-suicide in Casper, Wyoming.

According to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, the tragedy began as an argument that turned into a full-fledged physical confrontation. Deputies were responding to a call about a shooting just after 5 p.m. local time, arriving to find that two men had been shot. Paramedics on the scene later determined that both had died from gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as Stephen Skaj, 58, who authorities say was shot by Ryan Rosty, 33. After the two men got into a physical altercation, Skaj began walking away from Rosty when Rosty shot him, deputies say an investigation revealed. Rosty then turned the gun on himself.

“The fight and shooting were witnessed, and the physical evidence on scene was consistent with the witness’ statement.” Wyoming News Now

The incident took place on the 4700 block of Boles Road.

“Through initial reporting information and on-scene evidence, deputies determined the incident was isolated and that there was no threat to the public,” the sheriff’s office said.

“We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends impacted by this tragedy. The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Victim Services Unit is providing support and assistance to the family of the victim.”