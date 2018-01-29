Ah, the mile high club. It’s all fun and games — until you get caught!

Two horny plane passengers were recently arrested for their mid-flight sexual antics, The Star Tribune reports.





The cavorting couple were flying home from Las Vegas to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, and were identified in an airport police report as Teresa M. Kohn, 43, and Tyler V. Boehm, 41 — the were handcuffed soon after landing on Jan. 21.

Prior to the flights departure from Las Vegas, Kohn had allegedly been “belligerent towards the flight attendants,” the police report claimed. “Kohn was demanding beer before the flight had taken off and was denied.”

Police claim the alleged antics involved Kohn’s head beneath a blanket that was placed over Boehm’s lap and appeared to be performing oral sex on him. Kohn told cops that her head was only under the blanket for two seconds, but fellow passenger Jenny Huschka, who was seated just behind the couple, told the Star Tribune that the pair was canoodling for at least 5-10 minutes, adding that the couple were “making out, and she was touching him all over. … It was nonstop.”

Eventually, a flight attendant took the blanket away from the couple, at which point fellow passenger Ronda Albers said Kohn became angry. Kohn reportedly stood up on her seat and yelled, “I’m going to have your jobs, and I’m going to get free tickets.”

Kohn told police she and Boehm were simply “joking around” about becoming members of the famous “mile high club” by having sex on an airplane, according to a police incident report obtained by the newspaper.

“A joke? Not from what I was seeing,” Albers told the Star Tribune. “I say that because the movement of the blanket with the head under it led to what was pretty clearly [going on].”

“We are getting a lawyer,” Boehm told the paper. “It’s a joke … That’s all I can say.”

