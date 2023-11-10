Two Illinois Men Arrested After Body Discovered in Ditch

Two men were arrested after a third man was found dead in ditch with a large cut to his torso, according to police in Collinsville, Illinois.

The victim was identified as Tyrese Owens, 21, who reportedly suffered multiple stab wounds and was discovered by nearby residents. Prosecutors charged Carlos Mosley, 23, and Amari McGee with first-degree murder in connection with Owens’ death.

Area residents told KSDK that a man had knocked on their door searching for Owens in the middle of the night, reportedly just a day or so before his body was discovered.

The apartment building where Tyrese Owens lived and the ditch where his body was discovered to the left. Owens was reportedly stabbed to death. (KSDK)

Police responded to a report of a body at 10:44 a.m. near 519 Loop Street in Collinsville, where they discovered Owens’ body. It was in a ditch located outside the front door of his apartment, KSDK reported.

“A couple of his friends were down the street and they wee sitting in the middle of the road,” one of Owens’ neighbors told the outlet. “I asked them, ‘Was this a friend of yours?’ They said yeah and then the tears were coming, and I asked if I could have a prayer with them. So we prayed.”

Per KSDK:

“The department requested the activation of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to assist with the investigation. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Major Case Squad at 618-344-2131.”

An outside view of the Collinsville Police Department. (KSDK)