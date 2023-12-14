Two Men Arrested for Racing, Causing Crash That Led to Death of High School Cheerleader

Two Pennsylvania men have been arrested and are facing charges for racing and causing a fatal accident in Dravosburg.

Samantha Kalkbrenner, 15, a high school cheerleader, was killed in the crash, which took place on Sept. 20.

Andrew Neil Voigt and William R. Soliday were arrested Wednesday in connection to the crash, court documents state, via WPXI.

“Allegheny County police said surveillance video showed the van checked each direction before heading into the intersection to make a left-hand turn from 3rd Street onto Richland Avenue.

“When the van entered the intersection, it was struck by a Volkswagen Jetta GTI.

“Additional surveillance video showed a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk passing through the intersection just after the crash.

“Witnesses said both the Volkswagen and the Jeep were traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash.

“Soliday was identified as the driver of the Volkswagen and Voigt was identified as the driver of the Jeep.”

Speeds of more than 100 mph were recorded inside the Volkswagen Jetta GTI, per the report.

Both Soliday and Voigt were employed by the Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory, which is near where the crash occurred.

“The September 20, 2023 incident on Richland Avenue in Dravosburg was a terrible tragedy and a sad day for the local community,” Bettis officials said in a statement to WPXI. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Samantha Kalkbrenner’s family and the other individuals who were injured in the incident. The Allegheny County Police are leading the investigation and the Naval Nuclear Laboratory will cooperate as needed.”

